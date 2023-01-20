Fresh / Cheerbleederz (UK)

Fresh and Cheerbleederz have announced UK tour dates together. The shows will take place in April. Fresh released their album Raise Hell in 2022 and Cheerbleederz released their album Even in Jest in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 09Manchester Punk FestivalManchester, UK (Cheerbleederz only)
Apr 10Rad ApplesDundee, UK
Apr 11Sneaky Pete’sEdinburgh, UK
Apr 12The Flying DuckGlasgow, UK
Apr 13Macho Music is StupidSheffield, UK
Apr 14JT SoarNottingham, UK
Apr 15Moth ClubLondon, UK
Apr 16HeartbreakersSouthampton, UK