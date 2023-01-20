Fresh and Cheerbleederz have announced UK tour dates together. The shows will take place in April. Fresh released their album Raise Hell in 2022 and Cheerbleederz released their album Even in Jest in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 09
|Manchester Punk Festival
|Manchester, UK (Cheerbleederz only)
|Apr 10
|Rad Apples
|Dundee, UK
|Apr 11
|Sneaky Pete’s
|Edinburgh, UK
|Apr 12
|The Flying Duck
|Glasgow, UK
|Apr 13
|Macho Music is Stupid
|Sheffield, UK
|Apr 14
|JT Soar
|Nottingham, UK
|Apr 15
|Moth Club
|London, UK
|Apr 16
|Heartbreakers
|Southampton, UK