Sarah and the Safe Word have announced that they will be going on tour with Shayfer James this spring. They will be touring the US and Canada. Shayfer James released a split EP with Kate Douglas called The Ninth Hour and his EP Americanahronism in 2021. Sarah and the Safe Word re-released their album Strange Doings in the Night in 2022 (and we spoke to Sarah Rose about it in December) and released their album Good Gracious! Bad People in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 31
|Higher Ground
|Burlington, VT
|Apr 01
|Alchemy
|Providence, RI
|Apr 02
|Photo City Music Hall
|Rochester, NY
|Apr 04
|The Garrison
|Toronto, ON
|Apr 05
|Sanctuary
|Detroit, MI
|Apr 06
|Martyrs
|Chicago, IL
|Apr 08
|Lefty’s Live Music
|DesMoines, IA
|Apr 09
|7th Street Entry
|Minneapolis, MN
|Apr 11
|Marquis Theater
|Denver, CO
|Apr 14
|Mano Oculta
|Portland, OR
|Apr 15
|El Corazon
|Seattle, WA (supporting Voltaire)
|Apr 18
|Peppermint Club
|Los Angeles, CA
|Apr 19
|Valley Bar
|Phoenix, AZ
|Apr 21
|Come and Take It Live
|Austin, TX
|Apr 22
|The Post at River East
|Fort Worth, TX
|Apr 23
|White Oak Music Hall
|Houston, TX
|Apr 25
|Gasa Gasa
|New Orleans, LA
|Apr 26
|Masquerade, Hell
|Atlanta, GA
|Apr 27
|Motorco Music Hall
|Durham, NC
|Apr 28
|Jammin’ Java
|Vienna, VA
|Apr 29
|Phantom Power
|Millersville, PA
|Apr 30
|White Eagle Hall
|Jersey City, NJ