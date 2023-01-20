Shayfer James / Sarah and the Safe Word (US & CAN)

Sarah and the Safe Word have announced that they will be going on tour with Shayfer James this spring. They will be touring the US and Canada. Shayfer James released a split EP with Kate Douglas called The Ninth Hour and his EP Americanahronism in 2021. Sarah and the Safe Word re-released their album Strange Doings in the Night in 2022 (and we spoke to Sarah Rose about it in December) and released their album Good Gracious! Bad People in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 31Higher GroundBurlington, VT
Apr 01AlchemyProvidence, RI
Apr 02Photo City Music HallRochester, NY
Apr 04The GarrisonToronto, ON
Apr 05SanctuaryDetroit, MI
Apr 06MartyrsChicago, IL
Apr 08Lefty’s Live MusicDesMoines, IA
Apr 097th Street EntryMinneapolis, MN
Apr 11Marquis TheaterDenver, CO
Apr 14Mano OcultaPortland, OR
Apr 15El CorazonSeattle, WA (supporting Voltaire)
Apr 18Peppermint ClubLos Angeles, CA
Apr 19Valley BarPhoenix, AZ
Apr 21Come and Take It LiveAustin, TX
Apr 22The Post at River EastFort Worth, TX
Apr 23White Oak Music HallHouston, TX
Apr 25Gasa GasaNew Orleans, LA
Apr 26Masquerade, HellAtlanta, GA
Apr 27Motorco Music HallDurham, NC
Apr 28Jammin’ JavaVienna, VA
Apr 29Phantom PowerMillersville, PA
Apr 30White Eagle HallJersey City, NJ