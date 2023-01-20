Sarah and the Safe Word have announced that they will be going on tour with Shayfer James this spring. They will be touring the US and Canada. Shayfer James released a split EP with Kate Douglas called The Ninth Hour and his EP Americanahronism in 2021. Sarah and the Safe Word re-released their album Strange Doings in the Night in 2022 (and we spoke to Sarah Rose about it in December) and released their album Good Gracious! Bad People in 2020. Check out the dates below.