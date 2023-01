, Posted by 17 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Public Serpents have released a video for their new song “Not Forever”. The song is off their upcoming album The Bully Puppet which will be out via SBAM Records later this year. Public Serpents released a split with Escape From the Zoo in 2020 and released their album Feeding of the Fortune 5000 in 2008. Check out the video below.