Can't Swim announce new album, release new video

Can’t Swim have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Thanks But No Thanks and will be out March 3 via Pure Noise Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “me vs me vs all of y'all” which was directed by Danny Rico & Mike Brown. Can’t Swim released Change of Plans in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Thanks But No Thanks Tracklist
1. Nowhere, Ohio
2. “can you help me?”
3. me vs me vs all y’all
4. met u the day the world ended
5. yer paradox i’m paradigm
6. i heard they found you face down inside your living room
7. ELIMINATE
8. i’ve never paid a toll on the garden state parkway
9. even my anger has issues
10. thx but no thx