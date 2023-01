Useless ID to release live album

, Posted by 16 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Useless ID have announced that they will be releasing a new live album. It is called Live in Tel Aviv and features 28 songs that the band performed at their 25th-anniversary show at the Barby Club in Tel Aviv which took place in 2019. The album was mixed and mastered by Jason Livermore and will be out via Double Helix Records on April 22. Check out the tracklist below.