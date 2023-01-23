Useless ID to release live album

Useless ID have announced that they will be releasing a new live album. It is called Live in Tel Aviv and features 28 songs that the band performed at their 25th-anniversary show at the Barby Club in Tel Aviv which took place in 2019. The album was mixed and mastered by Jason Livermore and will be out via Double Helix Records on April 22. Check out the tracklist below.
Live in Tel Aviv Tracklist
1. Land Of Idiocracy
2. Stopwatch
3. Deny It
4. Borrowed Time
5. Mouse In A Maze
6. Turn Up The Stereo
7. Unhappy Hour
8. How To Dismantle An Atom Bomb
9. Genetic
10. Before It Kills
11. Pink Stars And Magazines
12. Punx On The Other Side
13. Local Expert
14. Too Bad You Don't Get It
15. Tour Song #2
16. Night Shift
17. At The Stadium
18. Before I Go
19. Dying Love
20. At Least I Tried
21. Always The Same
22. Bring Me Down
23. Blood Pressure
24. It's Alright
25. Kiss Me Kill Me
26. Night Stalker
27. Isolate Me
28. State Of Fear