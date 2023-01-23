Useless ID to release live album

Useless ID
Useless ID have announced that they will be releasing a new live album. It is called Live in Tel Aviv and features 28 songs that the band performed at their 25th-anniversary show at the Barby Club in Tel Aviv which took place in 2019. The album was mixed and mastered by Jason Livermore and will be out via Double Helix Records on April 22. Check out the tracklist below.

Live in Tel Aviv Tracklist

1. Land Of Idiocracy

2. Stopwatch

3. Deny It

4. Borrowed Time

5. Mouse In A Maze

6. Turn Up The Stereo

7. Unhappy Hour

8. How To Dismantle An Atom Bomb

9. Genetic

10. Before It Kills

11. Pink Stars And Magazines

12. Punx On The Other Side

13. Local Expert

14. Too Bad You Don't Get It

15. Tour Song #2

16. Night Shift

17. At The Stadium

18. Before I Go

19. Dying Love

20. At Least I Tried

21. Always The Same

22. Bring Me Down

23. Blood Pressure

24. It's Alright

25. Kiss Me Kill Me

26. Night Stalker

27. Isolate Me

28. State Of Fear