Cruel World Festival has announced its lineup for this year. Siouxsie Sioux and Iggy Pop will headline the festival. Billy Idol, Love and Rockets, Echo and The Bunnymen, Adam Ant, The Human League, Molchat Doma, Gary Newman, Boy Harsher, Modern English, Gang of Four, Twin Tribes, ABC, Ela Minus, The Vapors, The Soft Moon, The Motels, Glass Spells, Animotion, Gvllow, Strikin Out Records, Urban Heat, and Aurat will also be playing the festival. Cruel World Festival will take place May 20 at Brookside at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.
