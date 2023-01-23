Billy Idol announces US tour

Billy Idol announces US tour
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Billy Idol has announced US tour dates for this spring. Billy Idol released his EP The Cage in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Mar 30Scottsdale, AZArizona Bike Week
Apr 01Reno, NVGrand Sierra Resort and Casino
Apr 04Denver, COThe Mission Ballroom
Apr 18Hollywood, FLSeminole Hard Rock Casino
Apr 21Clearwater, FLRuth Eckerd Hall
Apr 22Orlando, FLHouse of Blues Orlando
Apr 25St. Augustine, FLSt. Augustine Amphitheatre
Apr 26Atlanta, GACoca-Cola Roxy
May 01Moon Township, PAUPMC Events Center
May 03Baltimore, MDRams Head Live
May 05Niagara Falls, ONFallsview Casino Resort
May 06Cincinnati, OHPNC Pavilion
May 09Indianapolis, INClowes Hall
May 11Kansas City, MOUptown Theater
May 12St. Paul, MNPalace Theatre
May 20Pasadena, CACruel World Festival