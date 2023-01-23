Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Billy Idol has announced US tour dates for this spring. Billy Idol released his EP The Cage in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Mar 30
|Scottsdale, AZ
|Arizona Bike Week
|Apr 01
|Reno, NV
|Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
|Apr 04
|Denver, CO
|The Mission Ballroom
|Apr 18
|Hollywood, FL
|Seminole Hard Rock Casino
|Apr 21
|Clearwater, FL
|Ruth Eckerd Hall
|Apr 22
|Orlando, FL
|House of Blues Orlando
|Apr 25
|St. Augustine, FL
|St. Augustine Amphitheatre
|Apr 26
|Atlanta, GA
|Coca-Cola Roxy
|May 01
|Moon Township, PA
|UPMC Events Center
|May 03
|Baltimore, MD
|Rams Head Live
|May 05
|Niagara Falls, ON
|Fallsview Casino Resort
|May 06
|Cincinnati, OH
|PNC Pavilion
|May 09
|Indianapolis, IN
|Clowes Hall
|May 11
|Kansas City, MO
|Uptown Theater
|May 12
|St. Paul, MN
|Palace Theatre
|May 20
|Pasadena, CA
|Cruel World Festival