Agent Orange / Suzi Moon (US)
Agent Orange have announced US tour dates for this spring. Suzi Moon will be joining them on all dates. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
4/21Yucca NorthFlagstaff, AZ
4/22House Of BardsTucson AZ
4/23The QuarryBisbee, AZ
4/25Tulips FTWFort Worth, TX
4/26Paper TigerSan Antonio TX
4/27Come & Take ItAustin, TX
4/28Rich’s BilliardsCorpus Christi, TX
4/29Last Concert CafeHouston, TX
4/30Santos BarNew Orleans, LA
5/02Vinyl Music HallPensacola, FL
5/03Respectable StreetWest Palm Beach, FL
5/04Brass MugTampa, FL
5/05West End Trading CompanySanford, FL
5/06ArchetypeJacksonville, FL
5/07The Charleston Pour HouseCharleston, NC
5/09Historical McHorneysOdditorium Barco, NC
5/10The Grey EagleAsheville, NC
5/11Brickyard Bar & GrillKnoxville, TN
5/12Songbirds Guitar & Pop CultureChattanooga, TN
5/13Sidetracks Music HallHuntsville, AL
5/15recordBarKCMO, MO
5/16WAVEWichita, KS
5/18The ReaganEl Paso, TX