Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Agent Orange have announced US tour dates for this spring. Suzi Moon will be joining them on all dates. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|4/21
|Yucca North
|Flagstaff, AZ
|4/22
|House Of Bards
|Tucson AZ
|4/23
|The Quarry
|Bisbee, AZ
|4/25
|Tulips FTW
|Fort Worth, TX
|4/26
|Paper Tiger
|San Antonio TX
|4/27
|Come & Take It
|Austin, TX
|4/28
|Rich’s Billiards
|Corpus Christi, TX
|4/29
|Last Concert Cafe
|Houston, TX
|4/30
|Santos Bar
|New Orleans, LA
|5/02
|Vinyl Music Hall
|Pensacola, FL
|5/03
|Respectable Street
|West Palm Beach, FL
|5/04
|Brass Mug
|Tampa, FL
|5/05
|West End Trading Company
|Sanford, FL
|5/06
|Archetype
|Jacksonville, FL
|5/07
|The Charleston Pour House
|Charleston, NC
|5/09
|Historical McHorneys
|Odditorium Barco, NC
|5/10
|The Grey Eagle
|Asheville, NC
|5/11
|Brickyard Bar & Grill
|Knoxville, TN
|5/12
|Songbirds Guitar & Pop Culture
|Chattanooga, TN
|5/13
|Sidetracks Music Hall
|Huntsville, AL
|5/15
|recordBar
|KCMO, MO
|5/16
|WAVE
|Wichita, KS
|5/18
|The Reagan
|El Paso, TX