Le Tigre announce first tour in 18 years

by Tours

Le Tigre have announced tour dates for this spring and summer. They will be playing Europe, the UK, and North America. This is their first tour in 18 years. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 27. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
May 27Philadelphia, PAUnion Transfer
Jun 1Barcelona, SpainPrimavera Sound Barcelona 2023
Jun 3London, UKTroxy
Jun 5Manchester, UKAlbert Hall
Jun 6Glasgow, ScotlandBarrowland Ballroom
Jun 8Madrid, SpainPrimavera Sound Madrid 2023
Jun 9Porto, PortugalNos Primavera Sound Porto 2023
Jun 11Paris, FranceLe Trianon
Jun 14Amsterdam, NetherlandsParadiso
Jun 16Berlin, GermanyHuxleys Neue Welt
Jun 17Hamburg, GermanyMarkthalle
Jul 1Oakland, CAMosswood Meltdown Festival
Jul 3Vancouver, BCCommodore Ballroom
Jul 6Seattle, WAParamount Theatre
Jul 7Portland, ORRoseland Theater
Jul 9Los Angeles, CAThe Greek Theatre
Jul 15Chicago, ILThe Salt Shed
Jul 17Cleveland, OHAgora Theatre
Jul 18Millvale, PAMr. Smalls Theatre
Jul 19Baltimore, MDBaltimore Soundstage
Jul 21Toronto, ONHistory
Jul 22Montreal, QCL’Olympia
Jul 24Boston, MARoyale
Jul 28Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Steel