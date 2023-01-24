Le Tigre have announced tour dates for this spring and summer. They will be playing Europe, the UK, and North America. This is their first tour in 18 years. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 27. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|May 27
|Philadelphia, PA
|Union Transfer
|Jun 1
|Barcelona, Spain
|Primavera Sound Barcelona 2023
|Jun 3
|London, UK
|Troxy
|Jun 5
|Manchester, UK
|Albert Hall
|Jun 6
|Glasgow, Scotland
|Barrowland Ballroom
|Jun 8
|Madrid, Spain
|Primavera Sound Madrid 2023
|Jun 9
|Porto, Portugal
|Nos Primavera Sound Porto 2023
|Jun 11
|Paris, France
|Le Trianon
|Jun 14
|Amsterdam, Netherlands
|Paradiso
|Jun 16
|Berlin, Germany
|Huxleys Neue Welt
|Jun 17
|Hamburg, Germany
|Markthalle
|Jul 1
|Oakland, CA
|Mosswood Meltdown Festival
|Jul 3
|Vancouver, BC
|Commodore Ballroom
|Jul 6
|Seattle, WA
|Paramount Theatre
|Jul 7
|Portland, OR
|Roseland Theater
|Jul 9
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Greek Theatre
|Jul 15
|Chicago, IL
|The Salt Shed
|Jul 17
|Cleveland, OH
|Agora Theatre
|Jul 18
|Millvale, PA
|Mr. Smalls Theatre
|Jul 19
|Baltimore, MD
|Baltimore Soundstage
|Jul 21
|Toronto, ON
|History
|Jul 22
|Montreal, QC
|L’Olympia
|Jul 24
|Boston, MA
|Royale
|Jul 28
|Brooklyn, NY
|Brooklyn Steel