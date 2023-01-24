We are pleased to bring you a Punknews Exclusive premiere for Brooklyn based punk band Fat Heaven. The punk trio have made a music video for their latest single titled "Quarter Life Crisis" and it will be released on their upcoming new album titled Trash Life on February 24th though Sell The Heart Records. The record is available now for pre-order, you can click here. See below to check out the video and a quote from the band.
"'Quarter Life Crisis' sums up the feeling in the title. You start seeing everyone begin to hit their strides while you still feel stuck. It's an age where there's an expectation to succeed only to later realize, the only person putting that pressure on yourself is you." - Travis Yablon