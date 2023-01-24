Flogging Molly announce European tour

Flogging Molly announce European tour
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Flogging Molly have announced a tour for Europe. The shows begin in May and run through June. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 27. Flogging Molly will be touring the US this February and their Salty Dog Cruise will take place in November. The band released their album Anthem in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 24SWG 3Glasgow, UK
May 26Breaded TheoryWalton on Trent, UK
May 27Slam Dunk SouthHatfield, UK
May 28Slam Dunk NorthLeeds, UK
May 31Den AtelierLuxemburg, LU
Jun 02Rock Am RingNurburgring, DE
Jun 03SBAM FestLinz, AT
Jun 04Rock Im ParkNuremburg, DE
Jun 06BurghofLorrach, DE
Jun 07CaribanaCrans-Pres-Celigny, CH
Jun 09TvornicaZagreb, CR
Jun 11JevremovacBelgrade, RS
Jun 12QuanticBucharest, RO
Jun 16HelfestClissen, FR
Jun 19FactoryMagdeburg, DE
Jun 20Mau ClubRostock, DE
Jun 24Jera on AirYsselstyn, NL
Jun 25RivierenhofAntwerp, BE