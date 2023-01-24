Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Flogging Molly have announced a tour for Europe. The shows begin in May and run through June. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 27. Flogging Molly will be touring the US this February and their Salty Dog Cruise will take place in November. The band released their album Anthem in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 24
|SWG 3
|Glasgow, UK
|May 26
|Breaded Theory
|Walton on Trent, UK
|May 27
|Slam Dunk South
|Hatfield, UK
|May 28
|Slam Dunk North
|Leeds, UK
|May 31
|Den Atelier
|Luxemburg, LU
|Jun 02
|Rock Am Ring
|Nurburgring, DE
|Jun 03
|SBAM Fest
|Linz, AT
|Jun 04
|Rock Im Park
|Nuremburg, DE
|Jun 06
|Burghof
|Lorrach, DE
|Jun 07
|Caribana
|Crans-Pres-Celigny, CH
|Jun 09
|Tvornica
|Zagreb, CR
|Jun 11
|Jevremovac
|Belgrade, RS
|Jun 12
|Quantic
|Bucharest, RO
|Jun 16
|Helfest
|Clissen, FR
|Jun 19
|Factory
|Magdeburg, DE
|Jun 20
|Mau Club
|Rostock, DE
|Jun 24
|Jera on Air
|Ysselstyn, NL
|Jun 25
|Rivierenhof
|Antwerp, BE