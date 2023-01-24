A few years ago, CJ Ramone announced that he was not going to do tours, or at least extended tours, as the CJ Ramone band any longer. After that, he joined up with Me First and The Gimme Gimmes. That band is touring Australia and CJ has announced a special one off show. On February 5, at Marys Underground, in Circular Quay Australia, he'll be doing an all Ramones set. CJ has not mentioned if he will take the special set stateside (or anywhere else). You can see the info below.