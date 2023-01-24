On May 26, The Avengers are headlining the Backstage Bar club show at Punk Rock Bowling. Vibrators were slated as main support. However, The Stitches will now replace the Vibrators. The Venomous Pinks, Some Kind of Nightmare, and Unit F are still on the bill. Notably, the rights to the name to "The Vibrators" has been in dispute between members and ex-members of the band for a few years. It appears that the Vibrators booked for PRB were not the band that includes founding member Knox.