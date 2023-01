2 hours ago by John Gentile

Aggros is the band/project headed by Parris Mayhew, former guitarist for Cro-Mags. The band has announced their debut LP, which is called Rise of the Aggros, which is out Match 1 via Backbite Records. The album, which is instrumental, also includes contributions from guitarist Chuck Lenihan (Crumbsuckers), drummer COBZ, and drummer Roy Mayorga (Nausea, Amebix).