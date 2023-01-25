The Bobby Lees (US & CAN)

The Bobby Lees
by Tours

The Bobby Lees have announced North American tour dates for this spring. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 27. The Bobby Lees released their album Bellevue in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 30SchubasChicago, IL
Mar 31Rumba CafeColumbus, OH
Apr 01Ohio UniversityAthens, OH
Apr 03Beachland BallroomCleveland, OH
Apr 04Monarch TavernToronto, ON
Apr 06Kung Fu NecktiePhiladelphia, PA
Apr 07Mercury LoungeNew York, NY
Apr 08No FunTroy, NY
Apr 11DC9Washington, DC
Apr 12Cat’s CradleCarrboro, NC
Apr 13The EarlAtlanta, GA
Apr 14The BasementNashville, TN
May 02BarbozaSeattle, WA
May 03Mississippi StudiosPortland, OR
May 05Bottom of the HillSan Francisco, CA
May 06The EchoLos Angeles, CA
May 07The CasbahSan Diego, CA
May 11MohawkAustin, TX
May 12Three Links Deep EllumDallas, TX
May 13The VanguardTulsa, OK