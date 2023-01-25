The Bobby Lees have announced North American tour dates for this spring. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 27. The Bobby Lees released their album Bellevue in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 30
|Schubas
|Chicago, IL
|Mar 31
|Rumba Cafe
|Columbus, OH
|Apr 01
|Ohio University
|Athens, OH
|Apr 03
|Beachland Ballroom
|Cleveland, OH
|Apr 04
|Monarch Tavern
|Toronto, ON
|Apr 06
|Kung Fu Necktie
|Philadelphia, PA
|Apr 07
|Mercury Lounge
|New York, NY
|Apr 08
|No Fun
|Troy, NY
|Apr 11
|DC9
|Washington, DC
|Apr 12
|Cat’s Cradle
|Carrboro, NC
|Apr 13
|The Earl
|Atlanta, GA
|Apr 14
|The Basement
|Nashville, TN
|May 02
|Barboza
|Seattle, WA
|May 03
|Mississippi Studios
|Portland, OR
|May 05
|Bottom of the Hill
|San Francisco, CA
|May 06
|The Echo
|Los Angeles, CA
|May 07
|The Casbah
|San Diego, CA
|May 11
|Mohawk
|Austin, TX
|May 12
|Three Links Deep Ellum
|Dallas, TX
|May 13
|The Vanguard
|Tulsa, OK