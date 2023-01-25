Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
The Meffs have announced UK tour dates for this May. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27. The band released their EP Broken Britain Part One in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 06
|Hunter Club
|Bury St. Edmunds, UK
|May 08
|Prince Albert
|Brighton, UK
|May 09
|Clwb Lfor Bach
|Cardiff, UK
|May 11
|King Tut’s
|Glasgow, UK
|May 12
|Zerox
|Newcastle, UK
|May 13
|Bootleg Social
|Blackpool, UK
|May 14
|Star and Garter
|Manchester, UK
|May 16
|Waterfront Studio
|Norwich, UK
|May 17
|Asylum
|Birmingham, UK
|May 18
|Old Blue Last
|London, UK