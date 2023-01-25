The Meffs announce UK Tour

The Meffs
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

The Meffs have announced UK tour dates for this May. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27. The band released their EP Broken Britain Part One in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 06Hunter ClubBury St. Edmunds, UK
May 08Prince AlbertBrighton, UK
May 09Clwb Lfor BachCardiff, UK
May 11King Tut’sGlasgow, UK
May 12ZeroxNewcastle, UK
May 13Bootleg SocialBlackpool, UK
May 14Star and GarterManchester, UK
May 16Waterfront StudioNorwich, UK
May 17AsylumBirmingham, UK
May 18Old Blue LastLondon, UK