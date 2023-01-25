AJJ to release new album, share two new songs

AJJ have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Disposable Everything and will be out May 26 via Hopeless Records. The band has also released two new songs with one being the title track and the other called “Dissonance”. The video for “Disposable Everything” was filmed at the Arizona Puppet Theater in Phoenix, Arizona, and was written and directed by Joe Stakun. AJJ released Good Luck Everybody in 2020. Check out the video, song, and tracklist below.