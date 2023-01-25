Dave Hause has announced the lineup for the first edition of his music festival, Sing Us Home. Drive-By Truckers, Dave Hause and the Mermaid, Kathleen Edwards, Craig Finn, Lydia Loveless, Tim Hause, Catbite, Crossed Keys, The Tisburys, Circle of Syn, and Ocean Avenue Stompers will be playing the festival. Sing Us Home will take place May 5 & 6 on Venice Island in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 27.
