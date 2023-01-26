Watch the new video by Melonball!

Melonball
by Exclusive Videos

Today we are stoked to bring you the premiere of the new video by German punks Melonball! The video is for their new song “Sicker” which will be on their upcoming debut album Breathe. The video was filmed at Filmhaus Nürnberg in Nuremberg, Germany, and was directed by Manuel Wieslhube. The band had this to say about the song,

”Certainly the most personal song for Oli. It is about the fact that family (for many it means support and positive aspects) for some does not always bring only positive aspects. A heritage or origin can also bring a lot of burden that you carry with you throughout your life.”

Breathe will be out March 31 via Thousand Island Records & Lockjaw Records and you can pre-order it right here. Melonball will also be touring Europe and the UK this spring. Watch the video and check out the dates below!

DateVenueCityDetails
23/03/24Bandhaus ErfurtErfurt DEw/ Drunktank, Longest Line
23/03/25Burning Hearts FestivalAachen DEw/ March, The Bloodstrings, The Trash Pandas
23/04/01MUZClubNuremberg DEw/Drunktank, Heathcliff
23/04/02Studio 30Saarbrücken DEw/Drunktank,Heathcliff
23/04/03Music City AntwerpAntwerp BEw/Heathcliff
23/04/04PipelineBrighton UKw/Heathcliff
23/04/06The Fighting CocksLondon UKw/Heathcliff
23/04/7-9Manchester Punk FestManchester UK
23 23/04/12TBAMunich DE
23/04/14Kopf and KragenFürth DEw/ Chris Magerl, The Bloodstrings
23/05/13Punk for Paws FestRegensburg DE
23/06/17FestivalBad Laasphe DE
23/06/30Mission Ready Fest Warmup ShowGiebelstadt DE
23/08/8-11Punk Rock HolidayTolmin SL