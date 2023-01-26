Today we are stoked to bring you the premiere of the new video by German punks Melonball! The video is for their new song “Sicker” which will be on their upcoming debut album Breathe. The video was filmed at Filmhaus Nürnberg in Nuremberg, Germany, and was directed by Manuel Wieslhube. The band had this to say about the song,



”Certainly the most personal song for Oli. It is about the fact that family (for many it means support and positive aspects) for some does not always bring only positive aspects. A heritage or origin can also bring a lot of burden that you carry with you throughout your life.”

Breathe will be out March 31 via Thousand Island Records & Lockjaw Records and you can pre-order it right here. Melonball will also be touring Europe and the UK this spring. Watch the video and check out the dates below!