Shit Present release new song

Exeter-based Shit Present has released a new song. It is called “Fuck It” and is out now digitally via Specialist Subject. Shit Present will be re-pressing their 2015 self-titled EP and their 2016 EP Misery + Disaster both of which will be out in mid-March via Specialist Subject. The band has a handful of shows for the UK coming up next month. Check out the new song and dates below.