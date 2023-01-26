Shit Present release new song

Exeter-based Shit Present has released a new song. It is called “Fuck It” and is out now digitally via Specialist Subject. Shit Present will be re-pressing their 2015 self-titled EP and their 2016 EP Misery + Disaster both of which will be out in mid-March via Specialist Subject. The band has a handful of shows for the UK coming up next month. Check out the new song and dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 04ExchangeBristol, UK
Feb 05BodegaNottingham, UK
Feb 18BrudenellLeeds, UK
Feb 19Cafe FuelManchester, UK