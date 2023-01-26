Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new track by Swedish powerviolence band Xiao! The song is called "Xtra Hard (8 BIllion)" and will be on their upcoming EP Burn. The song is also the first to feature new vocalist Emelie Johannesson. Speaking to Punknews, guitarist Daniel said of the song,



"When we set out to write our new EP BURN, we knew we wanted to go even further towards our initial band philosophy —stupid riffs over smart drums, and caveman moshpits. When we first played the final version of "Xtra Hard", we started laughing immediately at how stupidly hard it is. When our drummer Sam started riding the bell in the opening of the song, we doubled over and that's how we knew this was it."

Vocalist Emelie also said of the song,



"This song has an extra cynical vibe in these unchill times."

Xiao's new EP Burn will be out March 31 via Quarantined Fanzine & Records. Listen to the song below!