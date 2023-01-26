Fluff Fest has announced the first wave of bands for this year’s festival. Scowl, Gag, A Place to Bury Strangers, No Man, Powerplant, Faim, Glars, Ohyda, Oust, Diploid, Shooting Daggers, Doldrey, Janpalach, Vole, Slutbomb, Koridor, Sukob, Yperitiff, Kurvy Cesi, Parnepar Mizerija, Shallow, Lovegun, Sullyedo Vilag, 2 Manky Hookers and A Racist Dwarf, Statico, Terminator X vs. Lilixelbe, and Fuck It…I Quit! will be playing. Fluff Fest takes place July 27-29 at Airfield Rockycany in Rockycany, Czechia.
