ARXX release “Ride or Die” video, announce UK tour

ARXX have released a video for their new song “Ride or Die”. The video was directed by Rosie Powell. The song is off their upcoming debut LP of the same name which will be out March 31 via Submarine Cat Records. ARXX also announced tour dates for the UK for this spring. The band released their EP Wong Girl, Honey in 2019. Check out the video and dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 05King Tuts Wah Wah HutGlasgow, UK
May 06Sneaky Pete’sEdinburgh, UK
May 07BobiksNewcastle, UK
May 17Voodoo DaddiesNorwich, UK
May 18The OportoLeeds, UK
May 19The Deaf InstituteManchester, UK
May 20Record JunkeeSheffield, UK
May 25The Wedgwood RoomsPortsmouth, UK
Jun 03Courtyard TheatreLondon, UK