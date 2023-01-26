ARXX release “Ride or Die” video, announce UK tour

by Em Moore
ARXX have released a video for their new song “Ride or Die”. The video was directed by Rosie Powell. The song is off their upcoming debut LP of the same name which will be out March 31 via Submarine Cat Records. ARXX also announced tour dates for the UK for this spring. The band released their EP Wong Girl, Honey in 2019. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 05
|King Tuts Wah Wah Hut
|Glasgow, UK
|May 06
|Sneaky Pete’s
|Edinburgh, UK
|May 07
|Bobiks
|Newcastle, UK
|May 17
|Voodoo Daddies
|Norwich, UK
|May 18
|The Oporto
|Leeds, UK
|May 19
|The Deaf Institute
|Manchester, UK
|May 20
|Record Junkee
|Sheffield, UK
|May 25
|The Wedgwood Rooms
|Portsmouth, UK
|Jun 03
|Courtyard Theatre
|London, UK