Bamboozle festival has announced the first wave lineup for this year. Scowl, End It, Kaonashi, Limp Bizkit, Mindforce, Mayday Parade, Saosin with Anthony Green, Palisades (farewell show), Say Anything, The Callous Daoboys, The Garden, Saves The Day (performing In Reverie for its 20th anniversary) and The Spill Canvas are among the bands playing. This is the first Bamboozle festival since 2012 and it will take place May 5-7 at Bader Field in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Check out the full lineup below.
Bamboozle Fest announces 2023 lineup
