by Em Moore
Jason Cruz of Strung Out has announced that he will be releasing a new solo album under the name Jason Cruz and Howl. The album is called Wolves and will be out April 7 on Liars Club, the label formed by Amigo the Devil and Regime Music Group. A video for their new single “Good Hands” has also been released. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Wolves
- Swallow
- Wolves
- Low Rider
- First Born Son
- Good Hands
- Slowdive
- Arizona Don’t Want Me
- Somethin’ Close To Nuthin’
- Lurk
- Vampires