13 hours ago by Em Moore

Bandcamp has announced the continuation of their “Bandcamp Fridays” initiative for this year. The first Friday of every month will see the company waiving its revenue share so all of the profits go towards the artists and/or the labels. Bandcamp Fridays for this year are February 3 (this Friday!), March 3, April 7, May 5, August 4, September 1, October 6, November 3, and December 1.