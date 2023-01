, Posted by 7 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Punk Rock Bowling has announced that the Adolescents will be replacing T.S.O.L. on the festival stage. T.S.O.L will instead be playing a club show with Punk Rock Karaoke, Spider, and Infirmities on May 29 at the Fremont Country Club. Punk Rock Bowling will take place May 26-29 in Downtown Las Vegas.