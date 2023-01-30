Geoff Rickly of Thursday to release debut novel

Geoff Rickly of Thursday has announced that he will be releasing his first book. It is called Someone Who Isn’t Me. The description of the book reads,



”Geoff Rickly’s debut novel Someone Who Isn’t Me is a feverish journey through the psyche of someone who no longer recognizes himself. When Geoff hears that a drug called ibogaine might be able to save him from his heroin addiction, he goes to a clinic in Mexico to confront the darkest and most destructive versions of himself. In this modern reimagining of the Divine Comedy, survival lurks in the darkest corners of Geoff’s brain, asking, will he make it? Can anyone?”

Someone Who Isn’t Me will be out July 25 via Rose Books.