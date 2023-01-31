Gel announce debut LP, release “Attainable” video

Gel has announced that they will be releasing their debut full-length album. It is called Only Constant and will be out March 31 via Convulse Records. The band has also released a video for their new track “Attainable”. The video was filmed at Subterranean in Chicago on January 21 and was directed by Will Acuna, Nick Farrow, and Taylor Stribrny. Gel are currently touring the US and released their split with Cold Brats, Shock Therapy, last year. Check out the video and tracklist below.