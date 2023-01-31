Glazed have announced US tour dates for this March. Career Day and Kerosene Heights will be joining them on select dates. Glazed released their EP Chillogy in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Mar 03
|Tua Lingua
|North Charleston, SC
|w/Kerosene Heights
|Mar 04
|The Den
|Winston-Salem, NC
|w/Kerosene Heights
|Mar 05
|Riffhouse Pub
|Chesapeake, VA
|w/Kerosene Heights
|Mar 06
|Metro Gallery
|Baltimore, MD
|Mar 07
|The Nail
|Ardmore, PA
|w/Career Day
|Mar 08
|Mona Lisa Room
|Brooklyn, NY
|w/Career Day
|Mar 10
|Hudson Station
|Albany, NY
|w/Career Day
|Mar 11
|Mohawk Place
|Buffalo, NY
|Mar 12
|Grog Shop
|Cleveland, OH
|Mar 13
|Double Happiness
|Columbus, OH
|Mar 14
|Club Cafe
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Mar 16
|Crossroads
|Murfreesboro, TN
|Mar 17
|Bon House
|Atlanta, GA
|Mar 18
|Rain Dogs
|Jacksonville, FL