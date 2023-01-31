Glazed announce US tour

Glazed have announced US tour dates for this March. Career Day and Kerosene Heights will be joining them on select dates. Glazed released their EP Chillogy in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Mar 03Tua LinguaNorth Charleston, SCw/Kerosene Heights
Mar 04The DenWinston-Salem, NCw/Kerosene Heights
Mar 05Riffhouse PubChesapeake, VAw/Kerosene Heights
Mar 06Metro GalleryBaltimore, MD
Mar 07The NailArdmore, PAw/Career Day
Mar 08Mona Lisa RoomBrooklyn, NYw/Career Day
Mar 10Hudson StationAlbany, NYw/Career Day
Mar 11Mohawk PlaceBuffalo, NY
Mar 12Grog ShopCleveland, OH
Mar 13Double HappinessColumbus, OH
Mar 14Club CafePittsburgh, PA
Mar 16CrossroadsMurfreesboro, TN
Mar 17Bon HouseAtlanta, GA
Mar 18Rain DogsJacksonville, FL