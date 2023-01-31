Teenage Halloween (US)

Teenage Halloween have announced US tour dates for this March. They will be playing with Blvck Hippie on select dates. Teenage Halloween released their split with The Homeless Gospel Choir in 2022 and their self-titled album in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Mar 04Johnny Brenda’sPhiladelphia, PA
Mar 08New Colossus FestNew York, NY
Mar 09Golden PonyHarrisonburg, VA
Mar 10BrickyardKnoxville, TNw/Blvck Hippie
Mar 11Young Avenue DeliMemphis, TNw/Blvck Hippie
Mar 12Vino’sLittle Rock, ARw/Blvck Hippie
Mar 13Rubber GlovesDenton, TXw/Blvck Hippie
Mar 14Three LinksDallas, TXw/Blvck Hippie
Mar 15-18SXSWAustin, TX
Mar 19CulturaLaredo, TX
Mar 21The GoatNew Orlands, LA
Mar 22Firehouse Arts CenterBirmingham, AL
Mar 23Soft JunkNashville, TN
Mar 24Southgate House RevivalNewport, KY
Mar 25Art BarMorgantown, WV
Mar 26The UpsideLancaster, PA