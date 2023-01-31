Teenage Halloween have announced US tour dates for this March. They will be playing with Blvck Hippie on select dates. Teenage Halloween released their split with The Homeless Gospel Choir in 2022 and their self-titled album in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Mar 04
|Johnny Brenda’s
|Philadelphia, PA
|Mar 08
|New Colossus Fest
|New York, NY
|Mar 09
|Golden Pony
|Harrisonburg, VA
|Mar 10
|Brickyard
|Knoxville, TN
|w/Blvck Hippie
|Mar 11
|Young Avenue Deli
|Memphis, TN
|w/Blvck Hippie
|Mar 12
|Vino’s
|Little Rock, AR
|w/Blvck Hippie
|Mar 13
|Rubber Gloves
|Denton, TX
|w/Blvck Hippie
|Mar 14
|Three Links
|Dallas, TX
|w/Blvck Hippie
|Mar 15-18
|SXSW
|Austin, TX
|Mar 19
|Cultura
|Laredo, TX
|Mar 21
|The Goat
|New Orlands, LA
|Mar 22
|Firehouse Arts Center
|Birmingham, AL
|Mar 23
|Soft Junk
|Nashville, TN
|Mar 24
|Southgate House Revival
|Newport, KY
|Mar 25
|Art Bar
|Morgantown, WV
|Mar 26
|The Upside
|Lancaster, PA