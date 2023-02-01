The Last Mile have announced tour dates for Mexico for February and March. The show on February 21 will be available as a live stream from Ruido Studio presented by Bam Bam Records. The Last Mile released their album Respect The Frequency in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 21
|Livestream at Rudio Studio
|Mexico City, MX
|Feb 22
|TBA
|TBA
|Feb 23
|Mala Idea Bar
|Mexico City, MX
|Feb 24
|Hell Awaits
|Toluca, MX
|Feb 25
|Red Rum
|Guadalajara, MX
|Feb 26
|Ruptura
|Queretaro, MX
|Mar 02
|Sushi 3:16
|Playa Del Carmen, MX
|Mar 03
|Mora Mora
|Cancun, MX
|Mar 04
|The Biker House
|Merida, MX