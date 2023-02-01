The Last Mile announce Mexico tour

The Last Mile have announced tour dates for Mexico for February and March. The show on February 21 will be available as a live stream from Ruido Studio presented by Bam Bam Records. The Last Mile released their album Respect The Frequency in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 21Livestream at Rudio StudioMexico City, MX
Feb 22TBATBA
Feb 23Mala Idea BarMexico City, MX
Feb 24Hell AwaitsToluca, MX
Feb 25Red RumGuadalajara, MX
Feb 26RupturaQueretaro, MX
Mar 02Sushi 3:16Playa Del Carmen, MX
Mar 03Mora MoraCancun, MX
Mar 04The Biker HouseMerida, MX