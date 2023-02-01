FEAR to release new EP

FEAR have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called Nice Boys (Don’t Play Rock N’ Roll) and will be out March 30 via Atom Age Industries and FEAR Records. This marks the first release featuring the 2023 lineup of the band which is Lee Ving, Eric Razo, Geoff Kresge, and Spit Stix. The EP features a cover of Rose Tattoo’s “Nice Boys” which features Duff McKagan and Slash of Guns N Roses and two songs written with original guitarist Philo Cramer called “She’s A Leech” and “I Am An Engineer”.