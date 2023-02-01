The White Stripes, RATM, Joy Division, New Order, more nominated for Rock Hall of Fame

by Em Moore
The 2023 nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame have been announced. The White Stripes, Missy Elliott, Joy Division/New Order (nominated together as one), Sheryl Crow, Cyndi Lauper, Warren Zevon, Willie Nelson, Kate Bush, Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden, A Tribe Called Quest, Iron Maiden, George Michael, and The Spinners. To be eligible for induction this year the artists must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before the year of nomination. The Fan Vote, where anyone can vote for the artists they want to get in, will be active until April 28. The inductees will be announced in May and inducted into the hall in the fall.