by Em Moore
Cable Ties have released a new song. It is called “Perfect Client” and is out now via Merge Records and Poison City. Cable Ties will be joining OFF! on a handful of shows in Europe and released their album Far Enough in 2020. Check out the song and those dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 01
|Frannz Club
|Berlin, DE
|Feb 02
|Logo
|Hamburg, DE
|Feb 04
|Point Éphémère
|Paris, FR
|Feb 05
|Trix
|Antwerp, BE
|Feb 06
|Melkweg
|Amsterdam, NL
|Feb 08
|Moth Club
|London, UK
|Feb 09
|Sebright Arms
|London, UK (headline show)