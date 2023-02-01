Thrice have announced a string of date this summer to celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Artist In The Ambulance . Tickets to this run of dates go on sale this Friday.
The band will also be releasing a re-recorded version of the album featuring guest vocals from Ryan Osterman (Holy Fawn), Chuck Ragan (Hot Water Music), Sam Carter (Architects), Mike Minnick (Curl Up and Die), Brian McTernan (Be Well), and Andy Hull (Manchester Orchestra), which is up for pre-orders now though their merch website.
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|May 18
|San Diego, CA
|The Observatory North Park
|May 20
|Tempe, AZ
|Marquee Theatre
|May 22
|Dallas, TX
|The Echo
|May 23
|Austin, TX
|Emo’s
|May 25
|Orlando, FL
|House of Blues
|May 26
|Atlanta, GA
|The Masquerade - Heaven
|May 27
|Carrboro, NC
|Cat’s Cradle
|May 28
|Baltimore, MD
|Rams Head Live
|May 30
|Philadelphia, PA
|Theatre of the Living Arts
|June 01
|Brooklyn, NY
|Brooklyn Steel
|June 02
|Boston, MA
|House of Blues
|June 03
|Montreal, QC
|Corona Theatre
|June 04
|Toronto, ON
|Phoenix Concert Theatre
|June 05
|Buffalo, NY
|Town Ballroom
|June 07
|Cleveland, OH
|House of Blues
|June 08
|Pontiac, MI
|Crofoot Ballroom
|June 09
|Chicago, IL
|House of Blues
|June 10
|St. Louis, MO
|Red Flag
|June 12
|Denver, CO
|Summit
|June 13
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Union Event Center
|June 15
|Seattle, WA
|The Showbox
|June 17
|Portland, OR
|Roseland Theater
|June 19
|San Francisco, CA
|Regency Ballroom
|June 21
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Wiltern
|June 23
|Anaheim, CA
|House of Blues