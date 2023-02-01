Thrice announce 'The Artist In The Ambulance' US/Canada Tour dates

Thrice announce 'The Artist In The Ambulance' US/Canada Tour dates
by Epitaph Tours

Thrice have announced a string of date this summer to celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Artist In The Ambulance . Tickets to this run of dates go on sale this Friday.

The band will also be releasing a re-recorded version of the album featuring guest vocals from Ryan Osterman (Holy Fawn), Chuck Ragan (Hot Water Music), Sam Carter (Architects), Mike Minnick (Curl Up and Die), Brian McTernan (Be Well), and Andy Hull (Manchester Orchestra), which is up for pre-orders now though their merch website.

DateLocationVenue
May 18San Diego, CAThe Observatory North Park
May 20Tempe, AZMarquee Theatre
May 22Dallas, TXThe Echo
May 23Austin, TXEmo’s
May 25Orlando, FLHouse of Blues
May 26Atlanta, GAThe Masquerade - Heaven
May 27Carrboro, NCCat’s Cradle
May 28Baltimore, MDRams Head Live
May 30Philadelphia, PATheatre of the Living Arts
June 01Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Steel
June 02Boston, MAHouse of Blues
June 03Montreal, QCCorona Theatre
June 04Toronto, ONPhoenix Concert Theatre
June 05Buffalo, NYTown Ballroom
June 07Cleveland, OHHouse of Blues
June 08Pontiac, MICrofoot Ballroom
June 09Chicago, ILHouse of Blues
June 10St. Louis, MORed Flag
June 12Denver, COSummit
June 13Salt Lake City, UTUnion Event Center
June 15Seattle, WAThe Showbox
June 17Portland, ORRoseland Theater
June 19San Francisco, CARegency Ballroom
June 21Los Angeles, CAThe Wiltern
June 23Anaheim, CAHouse of Blues