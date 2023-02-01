Thrice have announced a string of date this summer to celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Artist In The Ambulance . Tickets to this run of dates go on sale this Friday.

The band will also be releasing a re-recorded version of the album featuring guest vocals from Ryan Osterman (Holy Fawn), Chuck Ragan (Hot Water Music), Sam Carter (Architects), Mike Minnick (Curl Up and Die), Brian McTernan (Be Well), and Andy Hull (Manchester Orchestra), which is up for pre-orders now though their merch website.