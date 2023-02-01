Guitars4Grrrls comp released

Guitars4Grrrls, Save Toronto Music Venues, Bitch Fest 2023, and Put Out Your Own Records have released a compilation album. The album features 21 songs by bands including Doghouse Rose, Mvll Crimes, Jerkoff Diary, Heavy Petter, The Black Void, Miss Conduct, Gaijin Smash, and ByOctopi. The artwork for the comp was done by Lora Vestaloyne and it was curated by Lexi Robidoux of Save Toronto Music Venues. All proceeds go towards Guitars4Grrrls, a non-profit out of London, Ontario that works to give guitars and gear to young girls, non-binary youth, trans youth, and two-spirit youth. The comp is available on Bandcamp now. Check it out below.