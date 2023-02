Podcast 7 hours ago by Em Moore

Episode #620 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode Jak Kerley of Shibby Pictures swings by to talk about directing music videos, finding inspiration, working with bands, keeping it DIY, and so much more!

Jak sticks around to talk about the news with the usual gang and they discuss Sleep confiscating and releasing a live bootleg, the Dwarves reissue, The HIRS Collective’s video for “Sweet Like Candy”, Morrissey’s new single, and Metallica’s new LP. Listen to the episode below!