Lambrini Girls announce debut EP & tour dates (UK & EU)

6 hours ago by Em Moore

Brighton-based punk trio Lambrini Girls have announced that they will be releasing their debut EP. It is called You’re Welcome and will be out May 19 via Big Scary Monsters. The band has also released their new song “White Van” along with tour dates for Europe and the UK. Lambrini Girls released their single “Help Me I’m Gay” in 2022. Check out the song, tracklist, and tour dates below.