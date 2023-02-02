Lambrini Girls announce debut EP & tour dates (UK & EU)

by Em Moore
Brighton-based punk trio Lambrini Girls have announced that they will be releasing their debut EP. It is called You’re Welcome and will be out May 19 via Big Scary Monsters. The band has also released their new song “White Van” along with tour dates for Europe and the UK. Lambrini Girls released their single “Help Me I’m Gay” in 2022. Check out the song, tracklist, and tour dates below.
You’re Welcome Tracklist
1. Boys In The Band
2. Terf Wars
3. Mr Lovebomb
4. Lads Lads Lads
5. Help Me I'm Gay
6. White Van
7. Fuck Myself (Live)
8. Big Dick Energy (Live)
|Date
|Venue
|City
|05/02
|Independent Venue Week at The Windmill
|London, UK
|10/02
|Grauzone Festival
|The Hague, NL
|14/02
|The Lexington
|London, UK (w/ Panic Shack)
|04/03
|Kazimier Stockroom
|Liverpool, UK (w/ Piss Kitti)
|21/04
|Printemps de Bourges
|Bourges, FR
|22/04
|Badlands
|Gent, BE
|05/05
|Les Aralunaires
|Arlon, BE
|12/05
|The Great Escape
|Brighton, UK
|27/05
|Levitation
|Angers, FR
|31/05
|The Lexington
|London, UK
|13/06
|Heartbreakers
|Southampton, UK
|14/06
|Rough Trade
|Bristol, UK
|15/06
|Yes Basement
|Manchester, UK
|16/06
|The Hug & Pint
|Glasgow, UK
|17/06
|Ferocious - Alternative Pride
|Leeds, UK
|18/06
|Norwich Arts Center
|Norwich, UK
|06/07
|2000 Trees Festival
|Cheltenham, UK
|16/07
|Dour Festival
|Dour, BE
|19/08
|Cabaret Vert
|Charleville Mezieres, FR