Lambrini Girls announce debut EP & tour dates (UK & EU)

Lambrini Girls
by

Brighton-based punk trio Lambrini Girls have announced that they will be releasing their debut EP. It is called You’re Welcome and will be out May 19 via Big Scary Monsters. The band has also released their new song “White Van” along with tour dates for Europe and the UK. Lambrini Girls released their single “Help Me I’m Gay” in 2022. Check out the song, tracklist, and tour dates below.

You’re Welcome Tracklist

1. Boys In The Band

2. Terf Wars

3. Mr Lovebomb

4. Lads Lads Lads

5. Help Me I'm Gay

6. White Van

7. Fuck Myself (Live)

8. Big Dick Energy (Live)

DateVenueCity
05/02Independent Venue Week at The WindmillLondon, UK
10/02Grauzone FestivalThe Hague, NL
14/02The LexingtonLondon, UK (w/ Panic Shack)
04/03Kazimier StockroomLiverpool, UK (w/ Piss Kitti)
21/04Printemps de BourgesBourges, FR
22/04BadlandsGent, BE
05/05Les AralunairesArlon, BE
12/05The Great EscapeBrighton, UK
27/05LevitationAngers, FR
31/05The LexingtonLondon, UK
13/06HeartbreakersSouthampton, UK
14/06Rough TradeBristol, UK
15/06Yes BasementManchester, UK
16/06The Hug & PintGlasgow, UK
17/06Ferocious - Alternative PrideLeeds, UK
18/06Norwich Arts CenterNorwich, UK
06/072000 Trees FestivalCheltenham, UK
16/07Dour FestivalDour, BE
19/08Cabaret VertCharleville Mezieres, FR