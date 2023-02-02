Emotional rock band Covet have announced a tour with Scarypoolparty and Altopalo set for this spring. The band will be playing new songs from their upcoming release. See below for the tour dates.
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|APR 7
|Portland, OR
|Wonder Ballroom
|APR 8
|Vancouver, BC
|Biltmore Cabaret
|APR 9
|Seattle, WA
|Neumos
|APR 11
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Soundwell
|APR 13
|Denver, CO
|Meow Wolf Denver
|APR 14
|Lawrence, KS
|The Bottleneck
|APR 15
|St. Louis, MO
|Delmar Hall
|APR 17
|St. Paul, MN
|Amsterdam Bar & Hall
|APR 18
|Madison, WI
|High Noon Saloon
|APR 20
|Chicago, IL
|Bottom Lounge
|APR 21
|Ann Arbor, MI
|The Blind Pig
|APR 22
|Toronto, ON
|Lee's Palace
|APR 23
|Montréal, QC
|Café Campus
|APR 25
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
|APR 26
|Brooklyn, NY
|Brooklyn Bowl | Brooklyn
|APR 27
|Boston, MA
|Royale
|APR 28
|Philadelphia, PA
|Brooklyn Bowl | Philadelphia
|APR 29
|Vienna, VA
|Jammin Java
|MAY 1
|Asheville, NC
|The Grey Eagle
|MAY 2
|Nashville, TN
|Brooklyn Bowl | Nashville
|MAY 3
|Atlanta, GA
|The Masquerade
|MAY 5
|Dallas, TX
|The Factory
|MAY 6
|Austin, TX
|The Historic Scoot Inn
|MAY 8
|Albuquerque, NM
|Launchpad
|MAY 10
|Phoenix, AZ
|Crescent Ballroom
|MAY 11
|Solana Beach, CA
|Belly Up
|MAY 12
|West Hollywood, CA
|The Roxy Theatre