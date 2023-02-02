Covet (US and Canada)

Emotional rock band Covet have announced a tour with Scarypoolparty and Altopalo set for this spring. The band will be playing new songs from their upcoming release. See below for the tour dates.

DateLocationVenue
APR 7Portland, ORWonder Ballroom
APR 8Vancouver, BCBiltmore Cabaret
APR 9Seattle, WANeumos
APR 11Salt Lake City, UTSoundwell
APR 13Denver, COMeow Wolf Denver
APR 14Lawrence, KSThe Bottleneck
APR 15St. Louis, MODelmar Hall
APR 17St. Paul, MNAmsterdam Bar & Hall
APR 18Madison, WIHigh Noon Saloon
APR 20Chicago, ILBottom Lounge
APR 21Ann Arbor, MIThe Blind Pig
APR 22Toronto, ONLee's Palace
APR 23Montréal, QCCafé Campus
APR 25Pittsburgh, PAThunderbird Café & Music Hall
APR 26Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Bowl | Brooklyn
APR 27Boston, MARoyale
APR 28Philadelphia, PABrooklyn Bowl | Philadelphia
APR 29Vienna, VAJammin Java
MAY 1Asheville, NCThe Grey Eagle
MAY 2Nashville, TNBrooklyn Bowl | Nashville
MAY 3Atlanta, GAThe Masquerade
MAY 5Dallas, TXThe Factory
MAY 6Austin, TXThe Historic Scoot Inn
MAY 8Albuquerque, NMLaunchpad
MAY 10Phoenix, AZCrescent Ballroom
MAY 11Solana Beach, CABelly Up
MAY 12West Hollywood, CAThe Roxy Theatre