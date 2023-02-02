Wine Lips have announced US tour dates for this spring. They will be playing with Acid Dad, Pancho and the Wizards, The Briefs, and The Avengers on select dates. Wine Lips released their album Mushroom Death Sex Bummer Party in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Deails
|Mar 31
|Lager House
|Detroit, MI
|Apr 1
|Empty Bottle
|Chicago, IL
|Apr 20
|Java Barn
|Canton, NY
|Apr 21
|PhilaMOCA
|Philadelphia, PA
|w/Acid Dad
|Apr 22
|Smartmouth Warehouse
|Norfolk, VA
|w/Acid Dad
|Apr 23
|Cat's Cradle Back Room
|Carrboro, NC
|w/Acid Dad
|Apr 24
|Barley's
|Knoxville, TN
|w/Acid Dad
|Apr 25
|The EARL
|Atlanta, GA
|w/Acid Dad
|Apr 26
|5 Spot
|Nashville, TN
|w/Acid Dad
|Apr 28
|Norman Music Festival
|Norman, OK
|w/Acid Dad
|Apr 29
|Austin Psych Fest
|Austin, TX
|w/Acid Dad
|Apr 30
|Black Magic
|Houston, TX
|May 1
|Gasa Gasa
|New Orleans, LA
|May 3
|The Walrus
|Jacksonville, FL
|May 4
|Snug Harbor
|Charlotte, NC
|May 5
|Fuzzy Cactus
|Richmond, VA
|May 6
|Mercury Lounge
|New York, NY
|w/Acid Dad
|May 24
|Rickshaw Stop
|San Francisco, CA
|w/The Avengers, Pancho and the Wizards
|May 25
|Permanent Records
|Los Angeles, CA
|w/Pancho and the Wizards
|May 26
|Soda Bar
|San Diego, CA
|w/Pancho and the Wizards
|May 27
|Punk Rock Bowling
|Las Vegas, NV
|w/The Briefs