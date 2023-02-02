Wine Lips announce US tour

Wine Lips
by Tours

Wine Lips have announced US tour dates for this spring. They will be playing with Acid Dad, Pancho and the Wizards, The Briefs, and The Avengers on select dates. Wine Lips released their album Mushroom Death Sex Bummer Party in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDeails
Mar 31Lager HouseDetroit, MI
Apr 1Empty BottleChicago, IL
Apr 20Java BarnCanton, NY
Apr 21PhilaMOCAPhiladelphia, PAw/Acid Dad
Apr 22Smartmouth WarehouseNorfolk, VAw/Acid Dad
Apr 23Cat's Cradle Back RoomCarrboro, NCw/Acid Dad
Apr 24Barley'sKnoxville, TNw/Acid Dad
Apr 25The EARLAtlanta, GAw/Acid Dad
Apr 265 SpotNashville, TNw/Acid Dad
Apr 28Norman Music FestivalNorman, OKw/Acid Dad
Apr 29Austin Psych FestAustin, TXw/Acid Dad
Apr 30Black MagicHouston, TX
May 1Gasa GasaNew Orleans, LA
May 3The WalrusJacksonville, FL
May 4Snug HarborCharlotte, NC
May 5Fuzzy CactusRichmond, VA
May 6Mercury LoungeNew York, NYw/Acid Dad
May 24Rickshaw StopSan Francisco, CAw/The Avengers, Pancho and the Wizards
May 25Permanent RecordsLos Angeles, CAw/Pancho and the Wizards
May 26Soda BarSan Diego, CAw/Pancho and the Wizards
May 27Punk Rock BowlingLas Vegas, NVw/The Briefs