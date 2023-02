Podcast 45 minutes ago by Em Moore

Episode #621 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode KB of Nastyfacts drops by to talk about the re-release of the band’s EP, the New York punk scene in the early 80s, the evolution of the punk scene, and so much more!

John, Hallie, and Em also discuss the news from the week including the postponement of the Destination Chaos festival, Displeasure’s debut album, Alternative Tentacles reissuing NoMeansNo’s discography, and the Bottles to the Ground imprint. Listen to the podcast below!