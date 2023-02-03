Middle-Aged Queers release new song

Middle-Aged Queers
by

Middle-Aged Queers have released a new song. It is called “Anal Beads” and is the first new material they’ve released with their new guitarist Fureigh. Middle-Aged Queers released Shout At The Hetero in 2022. Check out the song below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Feb 10924 GilmanBerkeley, CAw/Sissyfit, Closet Monster, Hereophobia, Dropping In
Feb 11The KnockoutSan Francisco, CAw/The Homobiles, Eirk Core
Mar 31Cafe ColonialSacramento, CAw/Sissyfit, Cockring, Fringe Benefits, and more TBA
Apr 01Naked CafeChico, CAw/Tite Naughts, Purity, System Exclusive