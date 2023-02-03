Middle-Aged Queers release new song

by Em Moore
Middle-Aged Queers have released a new song. It is called “Anal Beads” and is the first new material they’ve released with their new guitarist Fureigh. Middle-Aged Queers released Shout At The Hetero in 2022. Check out the song below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Feb 10
|924 Gilman
|Berkeley, CA
|w/Sissyfit, Closet Monster, Hereophobia, Dropping In
|Feb 11
|The Knockout
|San Francisco, CA
|w/The Homobiles, Eirk Core
|Mar 31
|Cafe Colonial
|Sacramento, CA
|w/Sissyfit, Cockring, Fringe Benefits, and more TBA
|Apr 01
|Naked Cafe
|Chico, CA
|w/Tite Naughts, Purity, System Exclusive