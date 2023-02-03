Sunrot announce new album, release “Gutter” video

Sunrot have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called The Unfailing Rope and will be out April 7 via Prosthetic Records. The band have also released a video for their new song “Gutter” which features additional vocals and lyrics by Bryan Funck of Sargent House and Emily McWilliams. The video was directed by Nicolle Maroulis of Hit Like A Girl and No More Dysphoria along with the band. Sunrot released 21% in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.