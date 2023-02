5 hours ago by Em Moore

Crisis Actor have announced that they will be releasing a live album. It is called Gets Caught! Live! At the Redwood Bar, 9/15/2022 and will be out February 18. The album sees the band performing the majority of their 2022 album False Flag along with a new single. The live version of their new single “Nervous Laughter” has also been released. Check out the song below.