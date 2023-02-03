Episode #621.5 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this bonus episode, Em Moore plays some of her favourite tracks from January. Songs by The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir, Skullpresser, Faim, Puffer, Rust Ring, Wampums, Thus Love, M(h)aol, Matty Grace, Grumpster, Paramore, Scarlet Street, Hoity Toity, Space Camp, Shit Present, Yours Sincerely, Anna Orchid, Zulu, Cheekface, Cell Deth, New Pagans, and so many more are played. Listen to the episode below!
