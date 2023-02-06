The Sisters of Mercy have announced their US tour dates for this spring. This will be their first US tour in 14 years. Tickets go on sale on February 10. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|05/10
|Silver Spring MD
|The Fillmore DC
|05/13
|Las Vegas NV
|Sick New World Festival
|05/14
|Las Vegas NV
|Brooklyn Bowl
|05/15
|Los Angeles CA
|Hollywood Palladium
|05/17
|San Francisco CA
|The Masonic
|05/19
|Portland OR
|Crystal Ballroom
|05/21
|Seattle WA
|Moore Theatre
|05/23
|Los Angeles CA
|Hollywood Palladium
|05/24
|Tempe AZ
|Marquee Theatre
|05/26
|Houston TX
|Bayou Music Center
|05/27
|Austin TX
|Austin City Limits Live at Moody Theatre
|05/29
|St Louis MO
|The Pageant
|05/31
|Boston MA
|Big Night Live
|06/02
|Brooklyn NY
|Kings Theatre
|06/03
|Philadelphia PA
|The Fillmore
|06/05
|Detroit MI
|The Fillmore
|06/06
|Chicago IL
|The Salt Shed
|06/08
|Kansas City MO
|Uptown Theatre
|06/09
|Denver CO
|Fillmore Auditorium