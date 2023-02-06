The Sisters of Mercy announce first US tour in 14 years

by Tours

The Sisters of Mercy have announced their US tour dates for this spring. This will be their first US tour in 14 years. Tickets go on sale on February 10. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
05/10Silver Spring MDThe Fillmore DC
05/13Las Vegas NVSick New World Festival
05/14Las Vegas NVBrooklyn Bowl
05/15Los Angeles CAHollywood Palladium
05/17San Francisco CAThe Masonic
05/19Portland ORCrystal Ballroom
05/21Seattle WAMoore Theatre
05/23Los Angeles CAHollywood Palladium
05/24Tempe AZMarquee Theatre
05/26Houston TXBayou Music Center
05/27Austin TXAustin City Limits Live at Moody Theatre
05/29St Louis MOThe Pageant
05/31Boston MABig Night Live
06/02Brooklyn NYKings Theatre
06/03Philadelphia PAThe Fillmore
06/05Detroit MIThe Fillmore
06/06Chicago ILThe Salt Shed
06/08Kansas City MOUptown Theatre
06/09Denver COFillmore Auditorium