.gif from god to release new EP, shares new song

by Em Moore
Virginia’s .gif from god have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called DIGITAL RED and will be out March 3 via Prosthetic Records. The band has released their first single called “a kiss for every hornet”. .gif from god released their album approximation_of_a_human in 2019. Check out the song and tracklist below.
DIGITAL RED Tracklist
1. knife goes in, guts come out
2. a kiss for every hornet
3. the cow’s meow
4. youth medium: child psychic
5. meat_man meets man
6. dream futures