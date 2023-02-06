.gif from god to release new EP, shares new song

.Gif From God
by

Virginia’s .gif from god have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called DIGITAL RED and will be out March 3 via Prosthetic Records. The band has released their first single called “a kiss for every hornet”. .gif from god released their album approximation_of_a_human in 2019. Check out the song and tracklist below.

DIGITAL RED Tracklist

1. knife goes in, guts come out

2. a kiss for every hornet

3. the cow’s meow

4. youth medium: child psychic

5. meat_man meets man

6. dream futures