Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore

FEAR have released their cover of Rose Tattoo’s “Nice Boys (Don’t Play Rock & Roll)”. The cover features Duff McKagan and Slash of Guns N Roses and is off FEAR's upcoming EP of the same name which will be out March 30 via Atomic Age Industries and FEAR Records. Check out the song below.