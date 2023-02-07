Chat Pile release video for “Tropical Beaches, Inc”

Chat Pile
by

Chat Pile have released a video for their song “Tropical Beaches, Inc.”. The video was directed by the Twyford-Rigleys. The song is off their album God’s Country which was released in 2022. Chat Pile will be touring with Lingua Ignota starting later this month. Check out the video below.

DateCityVenue
Feb 17Portland, ORThe Star Theater
Feb 18Vancouver, BCRickshaw Theatre
Feb 19Seattle, WAThe Crocodile
Feb 22Salt Lake City, UTThe State Room
Feb 24Denver, COThe Stanley Hotel
Feb 25Denver, COThe Stanley Hotel
Apr 22Tilburg, NLRoadburn Festival
Jun 15-18Austin, TXOblivion Access