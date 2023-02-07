Chat Pile release video for “Tropical Beaches, Inc”

by Em Moore
Chat Pile have released a video for their song “Tropical Beaches, Inc.”. The video was directed by the Twyford-Rigleys. The song is off their album God’s Country which was released in 2022. Chat Pile will be touring with Lingua Ignota starting later this month. Check out the video below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Feb 17
|Portland, OR
|The Star Theater
|Feb 18
|Vancouver, BC
|Rickshaw Theatre
|Feb 19
|Seattle, WA
|The Crocodile
|Feb 22
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The State Room
|Feb 24
|Denver, CO
|The Stanley Hotel
|Feb 25
|Denver, CO
|The Stanley Hotel
|Apr 22
|Tilburg, NL
|Roadburn Festival
|Jun 15-18
|Austin, TX
|Oblivion Access